Turkey to close strategic bases to US military if necessary, Erdoğan says

Speaking to the reporters, President Erdoğan said: "If necessary, we will hold discussions with all our delegations, and if necessary, we may close Incirlik and Kurecik."

REUTERS | 16.12.2019 - 09:13..
Turkey could shut down its Incirlik air base, which hosts US nuclear warheads, in response to threats of US sanctions and a separate US Senate resolution that recognized in the US Senate on Armenian allegations over the events of 1915, President Erdoğan said on Sunday.

"THE BILL IS COMPLETELY POLITICAL"

“If it is necessary for us to take such a step, of course we have the authority... If this is necessary, together with our delegations, we will close down Incirlik if necessary,” Erdoğan said in a televised interview.

Turkey to close strategic bases to US military if necessary, Erdoğan says

Turkey can also close down the Kurecik radar base if necessary, he added.

Speaking about the resolution, Erdoğan said the bill was "completely political," adding: "It is very important for both sides that the US does not take irreparable steps in our relations."

