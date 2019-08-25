taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey conduct joint reconnaissance flight with US

Flight shows commitment to address Turkey's legitimate security concerns on the southern border.

25.08.2019
US and Turkish leaders conducted the first US-Turkey reconnaissance flight, the Pentagon said Saturday.

Spokesman Sean Robertson stated that two generals, one from each country, flew on the same helicopter on Saturday. This "milestone" followed establishment of the joint coordination center earlier this week, Robertson said in an emailed statement.

OPERATIONS FOCUSED ON DEFEATING DAESH

This flight demonstrates US’s commitment to address "Turkey's legitimate security concerns on their southern border", the statement underlined. The statement also reiterated US’s determination to "maintain security in northeast Syria so Daesh cannot reemerge".

The first joint helicopter flight between the two NATO allies allows the coalition and US’s partners to "remain focused on achieving the enduring defeat of ISIS," the statement added.

In a phone call Wednesday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper agreed to launch the first phase of the Syria safe zone plan as of Aug. 21.

Akar said a safe zone east of the Euphrates River in Syria should be established within the framework of the principles set out in the calendar without delay, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Akar and Esper also agreed that military delegations from the two countries will meet in Ankara soon to discuss the next stages of the safe zone plan, it said.

