taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.793
Euro
7.4252
Altın
1713.43
Borsa
96398.64
Gram Altın
374.408
Bitcoin
46640.51

Turkey to continue weekend curfews, Erdoğan says

President Erdoğan said that measures will be taken to prevent unnecessary disorder which occurred in some places after the announcement of the first-weekend curfew.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey to continue weekend curfews, Erdoğan says

Turkey will continue with its weekend curfews to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the country's president announced on Monday, with the next curfew to be imposed on April 18-19.

"As part of the fight against the epidemic, we decided to continue the curfew on weekends as needed in the coming period," President Erdoğan said following a three-hour virtual Cabinet meeting.

"NEW PANDEMIC HOSPITAL WILL BE COMPLETED BAY MAY"

Erdoğan said he is aware of difficulties people face while staying at home, adding the goal is to protect millions of citizens from the virus. "Turkey will complete [construction of] a new hospital for coronavirus patients in Istanbul's Basaksehir by May 15," he added.

He also announced the establishment of two new hospitals with total of 350 beds in Istanbul for coronavirus patients. "Turkey continues its fight against coronavirus pandemic with determination," he said.

Turkey to continue weekend curfews, Erdoğan says

Erdoğan stressed that Turkey makes significant progress in bringing coronavirus outbreak under control, adding that the country is facing no difficulties in supplying its people with personal health and cleaning materials. "With measures taken, Turkey tops the countries which brought the outbreak under control in the fastest way," he said.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Global coronavirus cases close to 2 million
Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.
Putin says says coming weeks crucial in fighting corona
Russian President expressed that that special attention should be paid to high-risk areas such as Moscow.
Spain allows businesses to reopen after lockdown
The country’s overnight coronavirus death toll falls to 517, total at 17,489.
UK coronavirus death toll rises to 11,329
British health authorities reported 717 death in the past 24 hours.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İnfaz Yasası TBMM'den geçti
İnfaz Yasası TBMM'den geçti
745
İstanbul'da 4.1 büyüklüğünde deprem
İstanbul'da 4.1 büyüklüğünde deprem
237
Prof. Ceyhan: Toplum içinde tespit edilmemiş vakalar var
Prof. Ceyhan: Toplum içinde tespit edilmemiş vakalar var
176
Bilim insanları: Sıcak havalar, koronavirüsü etkilemiyor
Bilim insanları: Sıcak havalar, koronavirüsü etkilemiyor
80
Devlet Bahçeli TBMM’de
Devlet Bahçeli TBMM’de
49
Koronanın tedavisi tüm vatandaşlara ücretsiz yapılacak
Koronanın tedavisi tüm vatandaşlara ücretsiz yapılacak
146
Şanlıurfa'da sokak köpekleri 6 çocuğa saldırdı
Şanlıurfa'da sokak köpekleri 6 çocuğa saldırdı
158
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir