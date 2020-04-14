Turkey to continue weekend curfews, Erdoğan says

Turkey will continue with its weekend curfews to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the country's president announced on Monday, with the next curfew to be imposed on April 18-19.

"As part of the fight against the epidemic, we decided to continue the curfew on weekends as needed in the coming period," President Erdoğan said following a three-hour virtual Cabinet meeting.

"NEW PANDEMIC HOSPITAL WILL BE COMPLETED BAY MAY"

Erdoğan said he is aware of difficulties people face while staying at home, adding the goal is to protect millions of citizens from the virus. "Turkey will complete [construction of] a new hospital for coronavirus patients in Istanbul's Basaksehir by May 15," he added.

He also announced the establishment of two new hospitals with total of 350 beds in Istanbul for coronavirus patients. "Turkey continues its fight against coronavirus pandemic with determination," he said.

Erdoğan stressed that Turkey makes significant progress in bringing coronavirus outbreak under control, adding that the country is facing no difficulties in supplying its people with personal health and cleaning materials. "With measures taken, Turkey tops the countries which brought the outbreak under control in the fastest way," he said.