Turkey to give proper response if attacked in Syria

Turkish observation posts in Idlib, NW Syria continue duty and are capable of protecting themselves, says Defense Ministry.

AA | 08.02.2020 - 11:56..
Turkey will use its right of self-defense in the strongest manner if Turkey faces a new attack in Syria, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"TURKISH TROOPS WILL CONTINUETHEIR DUTIES"

“In the event of a new attack, proper response will be given in the strongest manner based on the right of self-defense,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said Turkish observation posts in Idlib “continue their duties and are capable of protecting themselves with the weapons and equipment they possess.”

On Monday, an Assad regime attack in Idlib, northwestern Syria, martyred seven Turkish soldiers and one civilian contractor working with the Turkish military, and injured over a dozen people.

In retaliation, Turkey struck over 50 targets and killed 76 Syrian soldiers.

Turkey limits Chinese imports due to virus outbreak
The suspended imports include poultry, seafood, mollusks, animal fats, and similar products, the Turkish health minister said.
90,000 more Syrian civilians flee over last 4 days
Since the eruption of the bloody civil war in Syria in 2011, Turkey has taken in some 3.7 million Syrians who fled their country, making Turkey the world’s top refugee-hosting country.
Turkey continues to send military reinforcement to Syria
A convoy of nearly 150 vehicles headed to the observation posts inside Syria's Idlib.
Death toll from rises to 41 in Turkey avalanches
Ringed by gigantic mountains, Bahcesaray district frequently faces harsh winter conditions.
