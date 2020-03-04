taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey to hold coronavirus video call with 9 countries

No coronavirus cases have yet been confirmed in Turkey.

AA | 04.03.2020 - 16:45..
Turkey announced it would begin sharing information on how to deal with the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak with nine countries including Iran via online communication applications Skype and Zoom.

GLOBAL DEATH TOLL IS OVER 3000

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the countries' medical boards would start efforts on Wednesday to organize video conferences on such applications as Skype and Zoom with Turkey on its current precautions to keep the disease outside the country's borders.

At least nine countries requested such meetings to learn about Turkey's approaches to protect against the coronavirus, Koca added, while speaking to reporters in the country's parliament.

A total of 92 people have died from the virus in Iran, with 2,922 infections, according to the country's health ministry.

The global death toll from the virus is over 3,000, with more than 89,000 infected.

