Turkey to impose 4-day-curfew

Turkey plans to extend the weekend curfew this week in 31 provinces as part of measures against the coronavirus, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday.

THE CURFEW WILL BE IMPOSED IN 31 PROVINCES

Starting on Thursday, April 23, which is a public holiday commemorating the foundation of Turkish parliament, Turkey will impose curfew in 31 provinces to contain the spread of the virus.

Turkey observes the National Sovereignty and Children’s Day on April 23 every year. This year marks the centennial of the Grand National Assembly.

Erdoğan's remarks came after a Cabinet meeting that was held via video link for the fourth time.