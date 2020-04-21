taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9458
Euro
7.5331
Altın
1691.96
Borsa
98945.88
Gram Altın
377.12
Bitcoin
47751.82

Turkey to impose 4-day-curfew

The curfew will start on April 23 and end midnight on April 26.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Turkey to impose 4-day-curfew

Turkey plans to extend the weekend curfew this week in 31 provinces as part of measures against the coronavirus, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday.

THE CURFEW WILL BE IMPOSED IN 31 PROVINCES

Starting on Thursday, April 23, which is a public holiday commemorating the foundation of Turkish parliament, Turkey will impose curfew in 31 provinces to contain the spread of the virus.

Turkey to impose 4-day-curfew

Turkey observes the National Sovereignty and Children’s Day on April 23 every year. This year marks the centennial of the Grand National Assembly.

Erdoğan's remarks came after a Cabinet meeting that was held via video link for the fourth time.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey confirms 2,140 deaths from coronavirus
The health minister said that the country registered 4,674 more coronavirus cases, raising total to 90,980.
Turkey pays salaries of employees amid coronavirus
As part of the allowance, the government will pay 60 percent of the staff salaries for a period of three months.
Turkey lifts weekend curfew in 31 provinces
The second-weekend stay-at-home order to curb the spread of coronavirus ended at midnight.
Turkey’s virus spread rate down by one third
The falling incidence rate is seen as an indication that the virus under control and that people were complying with the measures against the pandemic.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sokağa çıkma yasağı öncesi bakkal ve marketlere düzenleme
Sokağa çıkma yasağı öncesi bakkal ve marketlere düzenleme
199
Aydın'da karantinadaki evlere fotokapanlı önlem
Aydın'da karantinadaki evlere fotokapanlı önlem
32
Trump fırsatı gördü: 75 milyon varil ham petrol alacağız
Trump fırsatı gördü: 75 milyon varil ham petrol alacağız
68
Merkel: Kimse kendini güvende hissetmesin
Merkel: Kimse kendini güvende hissetmesin
39
Trump'tan Demokrat valilere: Tutturdular test test test
Trump'tan Demokrat valilere: Tutturdular test test test
14
Kız arkadaşına vinçle evlilik teklifi yaptı
Kız arkadaşına vinçle evlilik teklifi yaptı
48
Makas atmaya çalışan araç, park etmiş otomobile çarptı
Makas atmaya çalışan araç, park etmiş otomobile çarptı
28
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir