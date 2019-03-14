Turkey to inaugurate Europe's biggest hospital

Turkey will inaugurate Europe’s biggest hospital in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

THE THIRD BIGGEST HOSPITAL IN THE WORLD

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the opening ceremony of Bilkent City Hospital, which is also the world's third-biggest hospital that is constructed in one go.

The hospital has a bed capacity of 3,633 with 131 operation rooms and 904 outpatient clinics.

The Bilkent City Hospital will receive 30,000 patients and treat 8,000 emergency patients daily when in full capacity.

The hospital also houses Turkey’s biggest laboratory, as well as two heliports.