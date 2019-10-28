Turkey to mark 96th anniversary of Republic Day

Millions of Turks across the country and abroad will celebrate on Tuesday the 96th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey.

Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the republic's founder, on Oct. 29, 1923 officially declared the name of the nation and proclaimed the country's status as a republic.

ATATÜRK WAS ELECTED AS THE FIRST PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF TURKEY

A vote then took place in the Grand National Assembly, and Atatürk, a revolutionary statesman, was elected the first president of the Republic of Turkey by unanimous vote.

Since then, Turkey celebrates the Republic Day every Oct. 29.

Republic Day will be celebrated in all provinces of Turkey and the country’s representations abroad.

Government ceremony in the capital Ankara, art events and fireworks in Istanbul, concerts and torchlight processions in the Aegean Izmir province are among the symbols of Republic Day celebrations in Turkey.

Traditionally, thousands of people, including high-level state officials pay visits to Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's mausoleum, also known as Anıtkabir.

Many school children give special performances for their parents and teachers.