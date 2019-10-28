taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7246
Euro
6.3469
Altın
1498.53
Borsa
99838.3
Gram Altın
275.9
Bitcoin
53836.14

Turkey to mark 96th anniversary of Republic Day

Millions of Turkish citizens tomorrow will celebrate the 96th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey.

AA | 28.10.2019 - 16:01..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Turkey to mark 96th anniversary of Republic Day

Millions of Turks across the country and abroad will celebrate on Tuesday the 96th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey.

Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the republic's founder, on Oct. 29, 1923 officially declared the name of the nation and proclaimed the country's status as a republic.

ATATÜRK WAS ELECTED AS THE FIRST PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF TURKEY

A vote then took place in the Grand National Assembly, and Atatürk, a revolutionary statesman, was elected the first president of the Republic of Turkey by unanimous vote.

Turkey to mark 96th anniversary of Republic Day

Since then, Turkey celebrates the Republic Day every Oct. 29.

Republic Day will be celebrated in all provinces of Turkey and the country’s representations abroad.

Turkey to mark 96th anniversary of Republic Day

Government ceremony in the capital Ankara, art events and fireworks in Istanbul, concerts and torchlight processions in the Aegean Izmir province are among the symbols of Republic Day celebrations in Turkey.

Turkey to mark 96th anniversary of Republic Day

Traditionally, thousands of people, including high-level state officials pay visits to Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's mausoleum, also known as Anıtkabir.

Turkey to mark 96th anniversary of Republic Day

Many school children give special performances for their parents and teachers.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish diver breaks women's free-diving world record
Şahika Ercümen has broken women's free-diving world record of 90 meters in the Gilindire Cave in Turkey's Mediterranean province of Mersin.
20 Daesh-linked terror suspects arrested in Turkey
More than 300 people have been killed in attacks claimed by the terrorist organization in Turkey.
Erdoğan: Daesh head’s death turning point in fight against terror
Speaking over the terror leader’s death, Turkish President Erdoğan stated that Turkey will continue support for anti-terror efforts.
Erdoğan: World should respect Turkey's security concerns
Turkey will clear northern Syria single-handedly if YPG terrorists don't clear the area by 150 hours, Turkish President said.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Rusya, DEAŞ elebaşı Bağdadi'nin ölümünden şüphe duyuyor

Rusya, DEAŞ elebaşı Bağdadi'nin ölümünden şüphe duyuyor

180
Belediye başkanı işe geç kalanları binaya almadı

Belediye başkanı işe geç kalanları binaya almadı

482
Af çıkarsa tahliye olacak kişi sayısı

Af çıkarsa tahliye olacak kişi sayısı

425
Soros, Trump'ın karşısındaki adayı destekleyecek

Soros, Trump'ın karşısındaki adayı destekleyecek

111
Trump, Bağdadi operasyonunu erkene aldı

Trump, Bağdadi operasyonunu erkene aldı

119
Umut Nayir: Duygusal ve mutluluk verici

Umut Nayir: Duygusal ve mutluluk verici

48
Hakan Sabancı kız arkadaşını unuttu

Hakan Sabancı kız arkadaşını unuttu

95
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir