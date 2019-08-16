taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.5514
Euro
6.1615
Altın
1514.09
Borsa
97560.02
Gram Altın
270.969

Turkey to open another military base in Qatar

Turkey is set to open the second military base near the existing joint command centre in Qatar this fall.

Haber Merkezi | 16.08.2019 - 10:28..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish troops were first deployed to Qatar in October 2015, in an attempt to contribute to the regional peace and to boost bilateral relations between Turkey and Qatar. In December 2017, the military base was named the Qatar-Turkey Combined Joint Force Command.

TURKEY’S MILITARY PRESENCE TOOK ON GREAT SIGNIFICANCE

In a recent post released by military forces, it’s been stated that a new Turkish base has been built near Qatar’s Tariq Ibn Ziyad military base. The military base’s inauguration ceremony was expected to be unveiled by the Qatari Emir and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

TURKISH "INVASION"

Turkey’s move was held under the microscope by Saudi media organs.

Turkey to open another military base in Qatar

Saudi media has announced the new military base as "Turkish invasion of Qatar". Another newspaper said that Qatar has bent President Erdoğan’s invasion.

Turkey to open another military base in Qatar

As it’s known, Saudi Arabia has threatened Qatar several times with not lifting the embargo unless the government closes the Turkish base.

Qatar, on the other hand, had refused the Saudi government’s proposal.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sigarada taban fiyat 12 TL

Sigarada taban fiyat 12 TL

149
Rumlar Maraş için seçime hazırlanıyor

Rumlar Maraş için seçime hazırlanıyor

57
İngiltere'de Boris'in istifası isteniyor

İngiltere'de Boris'in istifası isteniyor

42
Hollanda medyası: Türkiye Suriyelileri zorla gönderiyor

Hollanda medyası: Türkiye Suriyelileri zorla gönderiyor

133
Yalnız yaşayan kişinin öldüğü 4 ay sonra ortaya çıktı

Yalnız yaşayan kişinin öldüğü 4 ay sonra ortaya çıktı

31
Nzonzi İstanbul'a geldi

Nzonzi İstanbul'a geldi

21
CHP'li Mahmut Tanal Demet Akalın'dan davacı oldu

CHP'li Mahmut Tanal Demet Akalın'dan davacı oldu

168
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir