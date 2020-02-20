taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0895
Euro
6.5728
Altın
1606.73
Borsa
119196.09
Gram Altın
314.506
Bitcoin
59165.3

Turkey to provide visa exemption to Schengen states

The visa exemptions for touristic purposes will be provided to six states; including Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain, Poland, UK.

AA | 20.02.2020 - 09:40..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey will provide 90 days visa exemption to six Schengen countries, beginning from March 2, on travel for touristic purposes, said a written statement by the Foreign Ministry spokesman on Thursday.

THE EXEMPTION AIMS TO DEVELOP TOURISM

This step aims to further develop tourism potential, as well as commercial, economic and cultural relations with Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, and the UK, the statement quoted spokesman Hami Aksoy as saying.

For every 180 days on travel for touristic purposes to Turkey, visa exemption will be provided to the six Schengen countries from March 2 for 90 day-visits, it added.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish defence minister warns Syrian regime
Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said any attack on Turkish observation posts would be retaliated.
Turkish official condemns Macron over Islamophobic remark
French President has earlier said that he will stop the practice of bringing in Muslim preachers from foreign countries.
Erdoğan slams opposition party leader over coup attempt
“They claim it was a controlled coup -- yes it was controlled by you, but you failed,” President Erdoğan said.
Gezi Park trial defenant arrested due to coup charges
Earlier on Tuesday, Kavala was acquitted from criminal charges related to the 2013 Gezi Park protests.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Almanya'da silahlı saldırıda 11 kişi öldü
Almanya'da silahlı saldırıda 11 kişi öldü
98
Alkollü araç kullanan Ahmet Kural, kaza yaptı
Alkollü araç kullanan Ahmet Kural, kaza yaptı
131
Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları
Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları
6
Türkiye'den 6 Avrupa ülkesine vize muafiyeti
Türkiye'den 6 Avrupa ülkesine vize muafiyeti
144
Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a para yanıtı
Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a para yanıtı
185
İçişleri Bakanlığı Elazığ'a yapılan yardımları paylaştı
İçişleri Bakanlığı Elazığ'a yapılan yardımları paylaştı
112
Hint bir adam 4 yıldır Trump'a tapıyor
Hint bir adam 4 yıldır Trump'a tapıyor
168
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir