taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.466
Euro
6.17945
Altın
1306.61
Borsa
101453.87
Gram Altın
229.613

Turkey to restore 2 historical churches damaged by PKK

Turkish Ministry of Environment and Urbanization allocates $2.75M for restoration.

AA | 13.03.2019 - 14:35..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey will restore two historical churches that were damaged in PKK attacks four years ago.

THE ONLY CHALDEAN CHURCH IN THE PROVINCE

Annan Ertem, director-general of the Foundations department, told Anadolu Agency 15 million Turkish liras ($2.75 million) will be spent on the restoration of Surp Giragos and Mar Petyun churches in the southeastern Diyarbakır province.

The Ministry of Environment and Urbanization will provide the funds, he added.

Turkey to restore 2 historical churches damaged by PKK

"All historical buildings in the area will be restored," Ertem said. Also speaking to Anadolu Agency, Turkey's Chaldean Church Deputy Patriarch Mgr. Francois Yakan said Mar Petyun is the only Chaldean church in the province.

Chaldean Catholics originate from ancient Assyrian communities indigenous to modern-day Iraq.

Turkey to restore 2 historical churches damaged by PKK

Both churches were built during the rule of the Ottoman Empire. Surp Giragos is an Armenian church built in the 16th century and it is the largest Armenian church in the Middle East spread over 3,000 square meters. Mar Petyun Chaldean Church was built in the 17th century.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Hacı Sayid konkordato istedi

Hacı Sayid konkordato istedi

157
Gayrimenkul zengini Aşkın Nur Yengi'den yeni yatırım

Gayrimenkul zengini Aşkın Nur Yengi'den yeni yatırım

96
Demet Akbağ'ın eşi Zafer Çika vefat etti

Demet Akbağ'ın eşi Zafer Çika vefat etti

40
Ronaldolu Juventus çeyrek finalde

Ronaldolu Juventus çeyrek finalde

61
Sıla, Ahmet Kural'ı yalanladı

Sıla, Ahmet Kural'ı yalanladı

99
2018'de en çok göç veren iller belli oldu

2018'de en çok göç veren iller belli oldu

50
Fatih Terim İtalyanca röportaj verdi

Fatih Terim İtalyanca röportaj verdi

105
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir