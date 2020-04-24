Turkey to resume industrial goods exports to China

Turkish industrial goods exports to China have rallied as Chinese factories resume production and businesses reopen after a shutdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"After Chinese economy reopened gradually, acceleration started in firms exporting to China," said Murat Kolbasi, the chairman of Asia-Pacific Business Council of Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK).

"DOMESTIC DEMAND IS GROWING"

He recalled that the life almost ground to a halt in China until the mid-March due to a large-scale lockdown to stem the spread of the virus. "Some 75 percent of the factories restart production in China, domestic demand is now around 60-80 percent levels," Kolbasi said.

"Turkish firms manufacturing industrial goods see rise in export orders from China, especially in the electrical electronics industry and producing intermediate goods."

On April 8, China lifted 76-day of lockdown over Wuhan, the ground zero of the virus.

On Jan. 23, China imposed a strict lockdown in the city to stem the spread of the coronavirus which has killed nearly 191,000 people globally since last December when it was first reported by health authorities in Wuhan.