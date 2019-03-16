taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.44565
Euro
6.17
Altın
1302.32
Borsa
103304.05
Gram Altın
228.063

Turkey to send a delegation to N. Zealand

President Erdoğan set to send Turkish vice president, foreign minister in aftermath of Friday's deadly attacks on 2 mosques.

AA | 16.03.2019 - 09:49..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey will send a high-level delegation to New Zealand in the aftermath of Friday's mosque attacks which left at least 49 people dead, the Turkish president said.

"THE MANIFESTO WAS NO INDIVIDUAL ACT"

"I am sending our vice president, the foreign minister, and a delegation to New Zealand,” said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Friday in a phone call to Dame Patsy Reddy, New Zealand’s governor-general, as shown in a video posted online by Erdoğan’s communications director. "The manifesto that the terrorist released clearly shows that this was no individual act," added Erdoğan, stressing the importance of exposing the groups behind the attacks, and offering Turkey’s help.

Turkey to send a delegation to N. Zealand

On their trip to New Zealand, Vice-President Fuat Oktay and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will convey Turkey’s condolences over the attacks, the Foreign Ministry later announced.

Turkey to send a delegation to N. Zealand

The delegation will stress Turkey's resolve against Islamophobia and xenophobia and its solidarity with New Zealand in the face of these "heinous" terror attacks, said a ministry statement.

Turkey to send a delegation to N. Zealand

Gunmen opened fire on worshippers during Friday prayers at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yıldız Tilbe: Ayasofya ibadete açılsın, izin mi alacağız

Yıldız Tilbe: Ayasofya ibadete açılsın, izin mi alacağız

381
Yeni Zelanda Başbakanı: Silah yasalarımız değişecek

Yeni Zelanda Başbakanı: Silah yasalarımız değişecek

52
Yeni Zelanda teröristi 5 Nisan'a kadar gözaltında

Yeni Zelanda teröristi 5 Nisan'a kadar gözaltında

60
Süleyman Soylu: Yeni Zelanda saldırısı mesajlarla dolu

Süleyman Soylu: Yeni Zelanda saldırısı mesajlarla dolu

49
ABD'nin F-35 programında 2.1 milyar dolarlık kayıt dışı

ABD'nin F-35 programında 2.1 milyar dolarlık kayıt dışı

15
Londra'da Müslüman gruba çekiç ve sopalarla saldırdılar

Londra'da Müslüman gruba çekiç ve sopalarla saldırdılar

26
Maduro'ya suikaste kalkışanlar: ABD ile 3 kez görüştük

Maduro'ya suikaste kalkışanlar: ABD ile 3 kez görüştük

2
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir