Turkey to send medical aid to Palestine

Turkey has accepted Palestine’s call for medical and financial assistance in the fight against the novel coronavirus, according to an official statement Thursday.

DECISION CAME AFTER AN EXTRAORDINARY MEETING

Turkey announced an aid package for Palestine during an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said in a statement.

Al-Maliki thanked his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and the Turkish government for the assistance, it added.

On Wednesday, the OIC held an extraordinary meeting to discuss measures in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Founded in 1969, the OIC is a 57-member bloc of Muslim countries. It is "the collective voice of the Muslim world" and works to "safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony."