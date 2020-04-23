taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9755
Euro
7.5335
Altın
1724.64
Borsa
98170.98
Gram Altın
387.171
Bitcoin
49484.49

Turkey to send medical aid to Palestine

Coronavirus test kits, masks, special clothing and other basic equipment will be provided to the Health Ministry of Palestine, a statement said.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Turkey to send medical aid to Palestine

Turkey has accepted Palestine’s call for medical and financial assistance in the fight against the novel coronavirus, according to an official statement Thursday.

DECISION CAME AFTER AN EXTRAORDINARY MEETING

Turkey announced an aid package for Palestine during an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said in a statement.

Al-Maliki thanked his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and the Turkish government for the assistance, it added.

Turkey to send medical aid to Palestine

On Wednesday, the OIC held an extraordinary meeting to discuss measures in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Founded in 1969, the OIC is a 57-member bloc of Muslim countries. It is "the collective voice of the Muslim world" and works to "safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony."

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish police seize 700,000 illegally produced masks
On April 5, Turkey started distributing free face masks to citizens to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country.
Turkish minister refutes New York Times' claims
NYT article alleged that according to data compiled from public records of deaths in Istanbul, there have been some 2,100 more deaths in March and April 2020 compared to data from the last two years.
4-day coronavirus curfew begins in Turkey's 31 provinces
People who work in certain job sectors will be exempted.
Turkey’s death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,376
A total of 37,535 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 750,944.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
4 günlük sokağa çıkma yasağı başladı
4 günlük sokağa çıkma yasağı başladı
84
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan çocuklarla poz verdi
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan çocuklarla poz verdi
458
Sosyal medyadan Bingöl'e hakaret eden şahsa soruşturma
Sosyal medyadan Bingöl'e hakaret eden şahsa soruşturma
866
Normale dönüş planında 4 sektöre öncelik verilecek
Normale dönüş planında 4 sektöre öncelik verilecek
150
Anıtkabir'de 23 Nisan töreni
Anıtkabir'de 23 Nisan töreni
319
Brezilya’da koronadan ölenler için toplu mezar kazıldı
Brezilya’da koronadan ölenler için toplu mezar kazıldı
47
Koronavirüs İstanbul'da zirveyi gördü
Koronavirüs İstanbul'da zirveyi gördü
58
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir