Turkey to supply medical aid to Serbia as virus spreads

President Erdoğan on Monday announced that the country would donate medical assistance to Serbia.

Erdoğan in a letter to his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic expressed Turkey's support for Serbia in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"WE WILL CONFER OUR SUPPORT FOR THE FRIENDS FROM SERBIA"

"I am convinced that the active measures you have taken since day one of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic will help to master this crisis with the least possible losses," Erdoğan told Vucic, according to the Serbian Presidency.

"I wish you success in your efforts. I hope that the medical equipment we will send to your country this week, in addition to the test kits we had previously provided, will confer our support for the friends from Serbia in their fight against the pandemic" he added.

Erdoğan also conveyed Turkey's condolences for Serbians who lost their lives due to the virus.

"I want to express my sincerest condolences on the loss of life of your citizens -- including the State Secretary of the Ministry of the Environment, Mr. Branislav Blazic [...] I hope that we will overcome this difficult situation as soon as possible," he said.

