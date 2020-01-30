taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey urges France to stop supporting Haftar in Libya

France is unconditionally supporting Khalifa Haftar to have its say on natural resources in Libya, says Foreign Ministry.

AA | 30.01.2020 - 12:14..
Turkey on Wednesday urged France to stop supporting Libya's renegade commander Khalifa Haftar.

"FRANCE IS RESPONSIBLE FOR LIBYAN CRISIS"

"If France wants to contribute to the implementation of decisions taken at the [Berlin] Conference, it should first stop supporting Haftar," Hami Aksoy, the Foreign Ministry spokesman, said in a statement.

Aksoy’s remarks came in response to French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks during a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Turkey urges France to stop supporting Haftar in Libya

Holding France responsible for the Libyan crisis that emerged in 2011, Aksoy said France "unconditionally supports Haftar to have its say on the natural resources in Libya". Haftar’s attack on the legitimate government is a threat to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Libya, he added.

Underlining that a permanent cease-fire should immediately be achieved in Libya as discussed at the Berlin Conference, Aksoy said his country expects from France that it plays a positive role in establishing security and stability in Libya.

Macron accuses Turkey of breaking Libya promises
After his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis, the French President also announced a “strategic” security partnership which included an increased presence of the French Navy in Greece.
White House sends warning letter to Bolton about his book
Former security adviser John Bolton said Jan. 6 that he is "prepared to testify" in the Senate if he is issued a subpoena to testify during Trump’s impeachment trial.
European Parliament approves UK's Brexit deal
The Brexit deal was ratified by an overwhelming majority in a 621 to 49 vote, while 13 members of the European Parliament abstained.
Israeli PM to visit Russia to discuss 'deal of century'
"On Jan. 30 in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who will pay a brief working visit to Russia," the Kremlin press office said.
