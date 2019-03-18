taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey urges the world to stop using provocative language

Vice President Fuat Oktay says terror and terrorists have 'no religion, no race, no geography'.

18.03.2019
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay on Monday has called on the world to stop promoting "provocative language" after Friday's terrorist attacks at two mosques in New Zealand.

"NO RELIGION, NO RACE AND NO GEOGRAPHY"

"We have to start using different languages. The entire world has to stop promoting some type of provocative language," Oktay told reporters along with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Oktay and Çavuşoğlu are paying a visit to Christchurch to emphasize Turkey's common resolve against Islamophobia and xenophobia and to highlight the country's solidarity with New Zealand amid terror attacks.

At least 50 people were killed when a terrorist opened fire on worshippers during Friday prayers at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch.

Oktay said terror and terrorists have "no religion, no race, and no geography".

Çavuşoğlu, for his part, said an emergency meeting of the Council of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will convene on Friday in wake of terror attacks in New Zealand. "Here [during the meeting], we will form a commission to follow the decisions that we have taken now. We will take this issue to all platforms, including the UN. We will not let it go," he said. Çavuşoğu added Muslims both in New Zealand and in the world are "extremely uncomfortable" with growing Islamophobia and racism.

Oktay and Çavuşoğlu visited the injured people, including three Turks, at the hospital.

