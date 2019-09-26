Turkey-US are strategical partners, Erdoğan says

Turkey’s president said Wednesday that he expects the US to exempt his nation from any future tariffs due to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

AGREEMENT WILL DEVELOP ECONOMIC RELATIONS

"I believe that the opening of the Free Trade Agreement negotiations will be beneficial in terms of achieving the targeted trade volume," said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, speaking on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly. Erdoğan stressed that such an agreement will primarily contribute to the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

"In addition, the agreement will allow Turkish and American companies to open up to the geographies of the two countries and even to develop joint projects in third countries.





We want the US to reconsider and remove some of the measures it has implemented against our country. Decisions such as the additional tariffs for our exports of steel and aluminum and exclusion from the Generalized Preferences System must be reversed. Recently, we have experienced a process where Turkish-American relations have been severely tested. But thanks to the close dialogue and communication we have established with my esteemed friend, President Trump, we have overcome this troublesome process." he added.