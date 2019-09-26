taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6784
Euro
6.2206
Altın
1507.06
Borsa
102890.45
Gram Altın
275.028
Bitcoin
47996.91

Turkey-US are strategical partners, Erdoğan says

President Erdoğan also stressed that the two leaders focus on a positive agenda.

AA | 26.09.2019 - 10:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey’s president said Wednesday that he expects the US to exempt his nation from any future tariffs due to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

AGREEMENT WILL DEVELOP ECONOMIC RELATIONS

"I believe that the opening of the Free Trade Agreement negotiations will be beneficial in terms of achieving the targeted trade volume," said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, speaking on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly. Erdoğan stressed that such an agreement will primarily contribute to the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

"In addition, the agreement will allow Turkish and American companies to open up to the geographies of the two countries and even to develop joint projects in third countries.

Turkey-US are strategical partners, Erdoğan says


We want the US to reconsider and remove some of the measures it has implemented against our country. Decisions such as the additional tariffs for our exports of steel and aluminum and exclusion from the Generalized Preferences System must be reversed. Recently, we have experienced a process where Turkish-American relations have been severely tested. But thanks to the close dialogue and communication we have established with my esteemed friend, President Trump, we have overcome this troublesome process." he added.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Atmaca'nın başarısı Yunan basınında

Atmaca'nın başarısı Yunan basınında

127
Kamil Koç otobüslerinden host ve hostesler kalkıyor

Kamil Koç otobüslerinden host ve hostesler kalkıyor

154
Erdoğan TAİK gala yemeğinde konuştu

Erdoğan TAİK gala yemeğinde konuştu

190
ABD Kongresi'nde YPG/PKK pazarlığı

ABD Kongresi'nde YPG/PKK pazarlığı

164
İzmir'de bir işçiye tır çarptı

İzmir'de bir işçiye tır çarptı

19
Kiralık oyuncuya sınır getiriliyor

Kiralık oyuncuya sınır getiriliyor

10
Çeşme'de müteahhitlerin rant oyunu

Çeşme'de müteahhitlerin rant oyunu

74
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir