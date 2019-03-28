Turkey: US move on Golan Heights ‘unlawful’

Turkey does not recognize the “unlawful” US’s decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights in Syria, the Turkish foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"NULL AND VOID"

Speaking in northwestern Tekirdag province, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said the US move is “null and void” that violates international law. “We object to your the US decision and we don’t recognize it,” Çavuşoğlu said.

Meanwhile, Devlet Bahçeli, head of Turkey’s opposition Nationalist Movement Party, said the Trump’s decision to benefit Israel “will bear no results.”