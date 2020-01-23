taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey vetoes Greek Cypriots’ application for disarmament forum

The Conference on Disarmament is an international forum established in 1979 to negotiate arms control and disarmament agreements and has 65 member countries including Turkey.

AA | 23.01.2020 - 10:40..
Turkey vetoed a request from the Greek Cypriot administration to participate as an observer at this year’s Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

TURKEY BANNED GREECE'S APPLICATION

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the General Assembly meeting of the conference was held Tuesday.

The Greek Cypriot administration had applied for observer status at the conference and during the meeting, but Turkey opposed its application and therefore it was rejected, the sources said.

Turkey vetoes Greek Cypriots’ application for disarmament forum

Applications by 37 other countries for observer status were approved by the conference, the sources added.

