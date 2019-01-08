taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3925
Euro
6.17315
Altın
1283.53
Borsa
89951.09
Gram Altın
222.297

Turkey: Warrant issued for former CHP deputy

Warrant issued just after Eren Erdem released earlier Monday as upper court in Istanbul accepted appeal against his release.

AA | 08.01.2019 - 08:45..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish prosecutors on Monday issued a warrant for a former lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), judicial sources said.

CHARGED WITH DISTRIBUTING VOICE RECORDINGS

The warrant was issued just after Eren Erdem's release earlier on Monday, as an upper court in Istanbul accepted an appeal against his release. The court issued the arrest warrant as, during his arrest on charges of armed terrorist group membership last June, he was at an airport attempting to leave the country.

Turkey: Warrant issued for former CHP deputy

He was charged with illegally distributing voice recordings during December 17-25, 2013 coup attempt by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO). FETO is accused of attempting to overthrow the Turkish government in late 2013 through the release of allegedly fabricated voice recordings linked to a corruption case.

Erdem was charged with armed terrorist group membership, willingly aiding a terrorist group, and violating the privacy of an investigation, and could face jail time of about 10 to 22 years.

Istanbul's 35th Heavy Penal Court sent Erdem to jail pending his trial.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İZBAN grevi Erdoğan'ın kararıyla ertelendi

İZBAN grevi Erdoğan'ın kararıyla ertelendi

84
14 ilde okullara kar tatili

14 ilde okullara kar tatili

19
Çin'den tartışılacak karar: İslamiyet Çinlileştirilecek

Çin'den tartışılacak karar: İslamiyet Çinlileştirilecek

184
Motordan fırlayan fare, tamircileri korkuttu

Motordan fırlayan fare, tamircileri korkuttu

10
FETÖ'cüler rehinelerin arasına girmeye çalıştı

FETÖ'cüler rehinelerin arasına girmeye çalıştı

12
KKTC'de vicdani ret yasası Parlamento'da

KKTC'de vicdani ret yasası Parlamento'da

34
Kim Kardashian'a doğum hediyesi

Kim Kardashian'a doğum hediyesi

19
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir