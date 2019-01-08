Turkey: Warrant issued for former CHP deputy

Turkish prosecutors on Monday issued a warrant for a former lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), judicial sources said.

CHARGED WITH DISTRIBUTING VOICE RECORDINGS

The warrant was issued just after Eren Erdem's release earlier on Monday, as an upper court in Istanbul accepted an appeal against his release. The court issued the arrest warrant as, during his arrest on charges of armed terrorist group membership last June, he was at an airport attempting to leave the country.

He was charged with illegally distributing voice recordings during December 17-25, 2013 coup attempt by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO). FETO is accused of attempting to overthrow the Turkish government in late 2013 through the release of allegedly fabricated voice recordings linked to a corruption case.

Erdem was charged with armed terrorist group membership, willingly aiding a terrorist group, and violating the privacy of an investigation, and could face jail time of about 10 to 22 years.

Istanbul's 35th Heavy Penal Court sent Erdem to jail pending his trial.