taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.43875
Euro
6.2246
Altın
1319.885
Borsa
103823.08
Gram Altın
230.687

Turkey welcomes Karadzic’s life sentence

'Karadzic judgment 'appropriate in the interest of justice,' says Turkish Foreign Minister.

AA | 21.03.2019 - 09:36..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The decision to sentence Radovan Karadzic to life in imprison is “appropriate in the interest of justice,” Turkey’s foreign minister said Wednesday.

"A BLACK BLOTCH IN MODERN EUROPEAN HISTORY"

“Radovan Karadzic, the butcher of Bosnia, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for his part in the Srebrenica Genocide,” Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter. “Even though it does not relieve the pain we feel for the slaughter of our Bosnian brothers&sisters, we find this decision appropriate in the interest of justice.”

Turkey welcomes Karadzic’s life sentence


A UN tribunal at The Hague on Wednesday sentenced the former Bosnian Serb leader for genocide, crimes against humanity and violating the laws and customs of war.

Turkey welcomes Karadzic’s life sentence

Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül also tweeted early Thursday about the sentencing. “The Srebrenica genocide is a black blotch in modern European history. No court decision can relieve the pain in consciences,” Gül said. “However, the decision of the Council of Appeal of the International Criminal Courts to Radovan Karadzic for the life imprisonment is gratifying.”

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ÖTV ve KDV indirimleri yıl sonuna kadar uzatıldı

ÖTV ve KDV indirimleri yıl sonuna kadar uzatıldı

99
Washington Times: Türkiye NATO'ya zarar veriyor

Washington Times: Türkiye NATO'ya zarar veriyor

139
NBA'den yumurta çocuğa destek

NBA'den yumurta çocuğa destek

28
Kudüs'te Türkiye karşıtı zirve

Kudüs'te Türkiye karşıtı zirve

73
Kapıköy Gümrük Kapısı açıldı

Kapıköy Gümrük Kapısı açıldı

30
Serenay hayranlarını kırmadı

Serenay hayranlarını kırmadı

20
Ordu şehidine veda etti

Ordu şehidine veda etti

15
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir