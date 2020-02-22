taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0919
Euro
6.6125
Altın
1643.95
Borsa
116829.39
Gram Altın
322.019
Bitcoin
59550.93

Turkey welcomes US-Taliban de-escalation deal

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday announced the US and Taliban had reached an agreement to reduce violence across Afghanistan, with a deal set to be signed on Feb. 29.

AA | 22.02.2020 - 13:49..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey on Saturday welcomed the seven-day reduction in violence in Afghanistan prior to a peace deal between the US and Taliban.

"We hope that the agreement, which is foreseen to be signed between the United States and Taliban, will pave the way to lasting peace that will be attained through inter-Afghan negotiations," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

DEAL GIVES THE TALIBAN SEVEN DAYS TO REFRAIN FROM ALL VIOLENCE

"We once again stress that for this process to be successfully completed, it must be inclusive in nature encompassing all segments, and everyone should demonstrate a constructive approach," it added.

Turkey welcomes US-Taliban de-escalation deal

Ankara invited all international actors, first and foremost regional countries, to provide the necessary support for ensuring peace in Afghanistan. "In this direction, Turkey will continue to support the friendly and brotherly people of Afghanistan," it added.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Ryanair CEO calls Muslim men 'terrorists'
Boss of one of the famous budget airlines in Europe, Michael O'Leary said that checks on families should be less stringent while Muslim men flying alone should be targeted by airport security.
Iranian mayor tests positive for coronavirus
Iran had confirmed 13 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing its total to 18. Four of them have died.
Kuwait suspends flights to Iran after virus outbreak
In a statement from authorities, it's been said that Kuwaiti citizens will be under quarantine who were coming from Iran.
First Italian dies of coronavirus, 17 new cases confirmed
Italy stopped all public events, commercial and school activities and ordered public spaces closed Friday due to an outbreak of the coronavirus in 10 northern towns.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
BBC'nin algı operasyonu çöktü
BBC'nin algı operasyonu çöktü
690
Dost-düşman ülkeler anketi
Dost-düşman ülkeler anketi
273
Ryanair CEO’su Müslüman erkeklere terörist dedi
Ryanair CEO’su Müslüman erkeklere terörist dedi
109
AB liderleri bütçe konusunda anlaşamadı
AB liderleri bütçe konusunda anlaşamadı
56
Hurda Bank ile dolandırıp 2,5 milyon lira vurgun yaptı
Hurda Bank ile dolandırıp 2,5 milyon lira vurgun yaptı
58
İsrail’de ilk koronavirüsü vakası
İsrail’de ilk koronavirüsü vakası
157
İtalya'da 24 saatte 17 koronavirüs vakası ve 1 ölüm
İtalya'da 24 saatte 17 koronavirüs vakası ve 1 ölüm
32
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir