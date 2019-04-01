taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.54145
Euro
6.24705
Altın
1295
Borsa
94320.21
Gram Altın
230.805

Turkey will continue to support Venezuela

Turkey showing exemplary friendship to Venezuela in the difficult time says Venezuela's foreign minister in the Turkish capital.

AA | 01.04.2019 - 16:51..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey’s foreign minister on Monday reiterated Turkish support for the country of Venezuela and its elected leadership.

"WE WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT"

“Turkey will continue to support Venezuela, as problems there could affect all of Latin America and even the Caribbean,” Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told a joint news conference alongside his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza in Ankara, Turkey's capital. “Turkey recognizes Maduro regime as the legitimate government of Venezuela under the principle of non-interference in states' internal affairs and respect for the people's will,” Çavuşoğlu said.

Arreaza, for his part, said that Turkey showed Venezuela an exemplary friendship during a difficult time his country experienced. “It is necessary to say that Turkey and Venezuela will work incessantly to find alternative ways to boost trade relations and carry the cooperation one step further,” Arreaza added.

Turkey will continue to support Venezuela

Venezuela has been rocked by protests since Jan. 10, when Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a second term following a vote boycotted by the opposition.

Tensions flared when opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself acting president on Jan. 23 a move supported by the US and many European and Latin American countries. On the other hand, Turkey, Russia, China, Iran, Bolivia and Mexico have put their weight behind Maduro.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
YSK Ekrem İmamoğlu'nun kazandığını açıkladı

YSK Ekrem İmamoğlu'nun kazandığını açıkladı

1326
Ekrem İmamoğlu YSK'nın verilerini teyit ettiğini açıkladı

Ekrem İmamoğlu YSK'nın verilerini teyit ettiğini açıkladı

1225
YSK'nin verilerine göre İmamoğlu önde

YSK'nin verilerine göre İmamoğlu önde

688
CHP'lilerin hedefinde yeniden Buket Aydın var

CHP'lilerin hedefinde yeniden Buket Aydın var

387
CHP ile AK Parti'den İstanbul açıklamaları

CHP ile AK Parti'den İstanbul açıklamaları

602
AA: Ekrem İmamoğlu İstanbul'da önde

AA: Ekrem İmamoğlu İstanbul'da önde

697
AK Partili Saylak Muğla'da umduğunu bulamadı

AK Partili Saylak Muğla'da umduğunu bulamadı

84
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir