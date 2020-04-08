taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7726
Euro
7.3664
Altın
1646.29
Borsa
92381.82
Gram Altın
358.624
Bitcoin
49924.71

Turkey will monitor coronavirus patients’ mobility

A new device developed to monitor the isolation of cases.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey will monitor coronavirus patients’ mobility

Turkey also established Social Sciences Board to investigate and reduce sociological and psychological effects of the pandemic on society, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced.

"VIRUS CLAIMS THE LIVES OF YOUNG PEOPLE TOO"

"We will follow the people who need to be isolated at home via digital means. We have also completed the preparations of a system that will let us warn the individuals immediately when necessary," he said.

He went on to say that the developed application will follow-up on the coronavirus cases. It will be able to monitor the isolation of cases, their follow-up at home, their mobility, and whether they are going out or not.

Turkey will monitor coronavirus patients’ mobility

The new coronavirus also claims the lives of young people, Koca said, adding that age should not be perceived as an escape from the deadly virus.

"We achieved a decline in the rate of lung infection in our patients, and we think that starting early medication played a major role in this," he said.

Pointing out the misinformation on the high rate of death among age below 60, Koca said that the share of patients with underlying health problems under 60 is 10%.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish Finance Minister announces cash aid
Berat Albayrak said that 4.4 million low-income families will benefit from the new cash aid.
Turkey confirms coronavirus deaths rises to 725
So far, a total of 1,582 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, health minister Fahrettin Koca said.
Turkish Cyprus confirms 3rd death from coronavirus
The 74-year-old patient suffered from hypertension, ischemic heart disease and diabetes.
Turkish government has ensures help elderly people
Senior citizens can contact the police or other groups through dedicated hotlines to convey their needs.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Koronanın çıkış noktası Vuhan'da karantina kaldırıldı
Koronanın çıkış noktası Vuhan'da karantina kaldırıldı
218
ABD'de koronadan bir günde yaklaşık 2 bin kişi öldü
ABD'de koronadan bir günde yaklaşık 2 bin kişi öldü
69
İsveç'te yaşlılardan poşet taşıma parası alıyorlar
İsveç'te yaşlılardan poşet taşıma parası alıyorlar
133
Yerli İHA, İdlib semalarında dolunayla görüntülendi
Yerli İHA, İdlib semalarında dolunayla görüntülendi
52
Koronaya yakalandılar, Rize'de komşularına bulaştırdılar
Koronaya yakalandılar, Rize'de komşularına bulaştırdılar
76
Trump, korona ile mücadele müfettişini görevden aldı
Trump, korona ile mücadele müfettişini görevden aldı
10
ABD'de bazı eyaletlerde korona ölümlerinde siyahiler çoğunlukta
ABD'de bazı eyaletlerde korona ölümlerinde siyahiler çoğunlukta
25
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir