Turkey will monitor coronavirus patients’ mobility

Turkey also established Social Sciences Board to investigate and reduce sociological and psychological effects of the pandemic on society, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced.

"VIRUS CLAIMS THE LIVES OF YOUNG PEOPLE TOO"

"We will follow the people who need to be isolated at home via digital means. We have also completed the preparations of a system that will let us warn the individuals immediately when necessary," he said.

He went on to say that the developed application will follow-up on the coronavirus cases. It will be able to monitor the isolation of cases, their follow-up at home, their mobility, and whether they are going out or not.

The new coronavirus also claims the lives of young people, Koca said, adding that age should not be perceived as an escape from the deadly virus.

"We achieved a decline in the rate of lung infection in our patients, and we think that starting early medication played a major role in this," he said.

Pointing out the misinformation on the high rate of death among age below 60, Koca said that the share of patients with underlying health problems under 60 is 10%.