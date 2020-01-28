taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9449
Euro
6.5513
Altın
1579.42
Borsa
119793.73
Gram Altın
301.911
Bitcoin
53197.28

Turkey's 1st domestic car plant will be laid in May

Smart plant to have iconic design spread over 2 buildings, says CEO.

AA | 28.01.2020 - 14:10..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The foundation stone for Turkey's first domestic car plant will be laid in May with construction expected to take a year, its CEO said Tuesday.

THE PLANT WILL BE SET UP IN GEMLİK

Gurcan Karakas of Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG) said at a news conference in the country's industrial province of Kocaeli that the factory will start mass production in 2022 with an annual capacity of 175,000 units.

Turkey's 1st domestic car plant will be laid in May

The smart plant will be set up in the city of Gemlik, northwestern province of Bursa.

Turkey's 1st domestic car plant will be laid in May

"The project plan is ready. We want to have an iconic design spread over two buildings. We are in talks with the best companies of the world for issues related to the production line."

Turkey's 1st domestic car plant will be laid in May

"We aim to produce one million electric vehicles by 2032," he said, adding in 2022 the TOGG will be the highest paid-up capital automative company in Turkey.

Turkey's 1st domestic car plant will be laid in May

He added for the first time the forerunner model C-SUV will be displayed in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) slated for February in Barcelona.

Turkey's 1st domestic car plant will be laid in May

He also noted charging infrastructure for the cars will be built across Turkey.

"The market for vehicles with an internal combustion engine will decrease below 50% in 2030, meaning that more than 50% of the car market will be electric."

İlginizi Çekebilir
Chinese tourists quarantined in Turkey on suspicion of coronavirus
Twelve people, including 10 Chinese tourists and Turkish drivers, were taken to the Research Hospitals by ambulances.
Death toll from earthquake in Elazığ rises to 41
A total of 948 aftershocks were felt since the 6.8-magnitude earthquake, disaster agency reported.
Mother and child found alive 24 hours after the quake
Death toll from the quake rose to 39 on Sunday with hundreds of others injured.
Prisoners being evacuated after quake
Interior ministry announced that the prisoners will be evacuated to the nearest locations.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ekrem İmamoğlu, Erzurum'a tatile gitti

Ekrem İmamoğlu, Erzurum'a tatile gitti

1159
Erdoğan'dan depremzede anneye destek

Erdoğan'dan depremzede anneye destek

169
Benzin ve motorine indirim yapıldı

Benzin ve motorine indirim yapıldı

167
Suriye sınırına yeni tanklar sevk edildi

Suriye sınırına yeni tanklar sevk edildi

74
Türkiye’nin ilk kadın Jandarma Komando Astsubayları

Türkiye’nin ilk kadın Jandarma Komando Astsubayları

103
Sergen Yalçın'ın alacağı maaş

Sergen Yalçın'ın alacağı maaş

62
Ekrem İmamoğlu, Erzurum'da kayak yaptı

Ekrem İmamoğlu, Erzurum'da kayak yaptı

718
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir