taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8124
Euro
6.5723
Altın
1388.19
Borsa
93794.17
Gram Altın
259.281

Turkey’s 2nd drilling ship Yavuz starts mission in E.Med.

The Turkish-flagged drillship Fatih launched offshore drilling operations on May 3 this year in an area located 75 kilometers (42 nautical miles) off the western coast of Cyprus island.

AA | 21.06.2019 - 12:27..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey sent a second drilling vessel, Yavuz, to east Mediterranean Sea on Thursday that will begin hydrocarbon explorations off the coast of the Cyprus Island in early July.

TURKISH CYPRIOTS HAVE RIGHTS IN THE AREA

Turkey already has a drilling ship, Fatih, working in the region. Fatih vessel is operating in waters west of Cyprus Island while Yavuz will operate in the east. "The Greek Cypriot administration does not have a right to take decisions on its own or even have a say in any matter concerning the whole island," said Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez.

Turkey’s 2nd drilling ship Yavuz starts mission in E.Med.

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration’s unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, saying Turkish Cypriots also have rights to the resources in the area and Ankara has the right to hydrocarbon drilling as well.

Turkey’s 2nd drilling ship Yavuz starts mission in E.Med.

The area falls entirely within the Turkish continental shelf registered with the UN and under permit licenses the Turkish government in previous years granted to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation, the country's national oil company.

Turkey’s 2nd drilling ship Yavuz starts mission in E.Med.

Turkey wants to see energy as an incentive for a political resolution on the island and peace in the wider Mediterranean basin rather than a catalyst for further tensions.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Öcalan'ın mektubunu açıklayan Özcan'dan skandal sözler

Öcalan'ın mektubunu açıklayan Özcan'dan skandal sözler

545
İran ABD İHA'sının vurulma görüntülerini paylaştı

İran ABD İHA'sının vurulma görüntülerini paylaştı

160
Seçime 2 gün kala yayınlanan son anket

Seçime 2 gün kala yayınlanan son anket

554
3600 ek gösterge bekleyenlere hükümetten yeni açıklama

3600 ek gösterge bekleyenlere hükümetten yeni açıklama

160
Öcalan'ın avukatları açıklama yaptı

Öcalan'ın avukatları açıklama yaptı

264
Yavuz'a, Fatih fırkateyni eşlik etti

Yavuz'a, Fatih fırkateyni eşlik etti

66
AB liderleri Türkiye'yi kınamaya kalktı

AB liderleri Türkiye'yi kınamaya kalktı

87
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir