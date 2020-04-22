Turkey’s 3rd batch of medical supplies arrives in UK

A cargo plane carrying medical equipment from Turkey reached the UK early Wednesday.

The Airbus A400M belonging to the Royal Air Force landed at Brize Norton Station at 5.30 a.m. (0230GMT). The equipment is expected to be delivered to hospitals across the country throughout the day.

The death toll in the UK from the novel coronavirus rose by 828 on Tuesday to 17,337.

Turkey previously sent masks, N95 masks, and protective suits on April 10, accompanied by a message to residents in the UK: "After hopelessness, there is much hope and after darkness, there is the much brighter sun. Rumi."