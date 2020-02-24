taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1463
Euro
6.658
Altın
1680.63
Borsa
114453.35
Gram Altın
331.375
Bitcoin
60191.18

Turkey’s 3rd drill ship expected to operate soon

Turkish minister of energy and natural resources has announced that the purchase of the third drill ship from Britain had come to an end.

AA & Ensonhaber | 24.02.2020 - 11:21..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Speaking to the reporters on Monday, Fatih Dönmez, the minister of energy and natural resources made remarks on Turkey’s drilling activities in the Mediterranean.

"THE SHIP EXPECTED TO ARRIVE IN A FEW WEEKS"

“The purchasing process of the drill ship is expected to complete soon,” Dönmez said. “The third drill ship that purchased from the UK will arrive in Turkey in a few weeks,” he added.

Turkey’s 3rd drill ship expected to operate soon

Earlier month, Dönmez had signaled Turkey’s need for a third drill ship due to the ongoing activities in the Mediterranean.

HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES

Turkey, as a guarantor nation for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), is currently carrying out hydrocarbon exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean with its two drilling vessels, Fatih and Yavuz, along with two other seismic vessels that are also operating in the same region.

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration’s unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the TRNC also has rights to the resources in the area.

İlginizi Çekebilir
International arrival flights from Iran halted by Turkey
After the measures have been taken, all the passengers coming from Iran to Turkey have been checked by the health officials.
PKK suspects arrested in southern Turkey
Police records say that suspects were members of opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).
US declares support to Turkey after Assad regime attacks
"We stand by our NATO Ally Turkey against these actions," US State Department said in a statement.
Erdoğan calls Macron to hold summit on Assad regime
In his phone call with Merkel and Macron, President Erdoğan expressed Turkey’s concern over the humanitarian catastrophe for residents of Syria's Idlib.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Rumlarda Fransız gemisi ve ABD üssü sevinci
Rumlarda Fransız gemisi ve ABD üssü sevinci
102
Ali Koç'un taraftarların üzerine yürüdüğü anlar
Ali Koç'un taraftarların üzerine yürüdüğü anlar
182
Fransa'da kadın imam, cuma namazı kıldırdı
Fransa'da kadın imam, cuma namazı kıldırdı
349
Dublör Hughes Barstow dışındaki roket kazasında öldü
Dublör Hughes Barstow dışındaki roket kazasında öldü
134
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu: Suriye'de neden savaşıyoruz
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu: Suriye'de neden savaşıyoruz
380
Donald Trump anketlerde önde gidiyor
Donald Trump anketlerde önde gidiyor
18
Çin, Uygur Türklerine yardımları kesti
Çin, Uygur Türklerine yardımları kesti
91
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir