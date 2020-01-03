taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9727
Euro
6.6628
Altın
1543.97
Borsa
115503.61
Gram Altın
295.71
Bitcoin
43087.35

Turkey’s annual inflation rate at 11.84 percent

December 2018 annual inflation rate was 20.30 percent, according to TurkStat.

AA | 03.01.2020 - 10:53..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey posted an 11.84 percent annual hike in consumer prices in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced on Friday.

The annual inflation rose 1.28 percentage points last month, up from 10.56 percent in November.

CONSUMER PRICE INDEX SAW RISE

A group of 14 economists polled by Anadolu Agency on Monday expected annual inflation to hit 11.51 percent and monthly inflation to reach 0.45 percent in December. On a monthly basis, consumer price index saw a rise of 0.74 percent in December.

Since the beginning of the year, inflation fell by 8.51 percentage points from 20.35 percent in January. This October recorded the lowest annual inflation rate it had seen in the last three years with 8.55 percent.

Turkey’s annual inflation rate at 11.84 percent

Turkey's inflation rate is expected to hit 12 percent this year, as laid out in the new economic program for 2020-2022 announced by the government this September.

The country's year-end inflation forecast of Turkish Central Bank was in line with the government's projection.

Over the last decade, annual inflation saw its lowest level at 3.99 percent in March 2011, while it peaked at 25.24 percent in October 2018.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish FM spokesman criticizes East-Med project
In a recent statement, the spokesman said that such sordid plans would continue to fail in the future, as they did in the past.
Turkish officials hail Libya troops motion
Turkey's Communications Director said on Twitter that the deal between Turkey and Libya is the best guarantee for regional security and stability.
Turkey plans to build model area in Syria safe zone
Turkish Vice President stated that the government was working on area where Syrians can leave peacefully.
Erdoğan: Stopping the refugee influx is a difficult task
Turkey has so far spent $40 billion on the refugees, according to official figures.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD: Bağdat'ta İranlı komutanı vurduk

ABD: Bağdat'ta İranlı komutanı vurduk

287
Bağdat'ta füze saldırısı: İranlı komutan öldürüldü

Bağdat'ta füze saldırısı: İranlı komutan öldürüldü

111
Trump'un Bağdat'taki saldırı sonrası paylaşımı

Trump'un Bağdat'taki saldırı sonrası paylaşımı

90
Hamaney Twitter üzerinden Trump'a cevap verdi

Hamaney Twitter üzerinden Trump'a cevap verdi

62
Yangınzedeler tatil yapan Avustralya Başbakanına öfkeli

Yangınzedeler tatil yapan Avustralya Başbakanına öfkeli

123
Memur ve emeklilerin 2020'de alacakları zam oranı

Memur ve emeklilerin 2020'de alacakları zam oranı

94
Hamaney'den intikam cümleleri

Hamaney'den intikam cümleleri

163
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir