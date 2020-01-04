Turkey’s Antalya breaks tourism record

Record-breaking foreign tourists flocked to the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya in 2019, its governor said Thursday.

CITY HAS BROKEN ALL-TIME RECORD

The figure surpassed 15 million for the year, Münir Karaloğlu said. He said tourism in Antalya will continue to grow.

The highest number of visitors to Antalya was recorded at 13,642,000 in 2018.

One of the most popular destinations in global tourism, Turkey has broken an all-time record by the end of 2019 by hosting over 45 million international tourists.

Turkey aims to host 75 million tourists in 2023, when it celebrates the 100th year of its foundation.