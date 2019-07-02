taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey’s Antalya draws 5.3 million foreign visitors

According to the Culture and Tourism ministry data, the number of foreign tourists visiting Antalya rises nearly 17 percent in the first half of 2019.

AA | 02.07.2019 - 11:46..
The Mediterranean resort city of Antalya welcomed more than 5.3 million foreign tourists in the first six months of this year, according to Turkey's Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism.

The first-half figure rose nearly 17% percent from the same period last year.

2.1M RUSSIAN TOURISTS IN 6 MONTHS

The number of domestic tourists visiting the city reached nearly 250,000, posting an annual rise of 6.3%. Russians made up the largest chunk of foreign visitors, at 2.1 million from January to June, up 4.16% year-on-year.

Germans followed with around 950,000, and Ukrainians were third with nearly 320,000.

In June, more than 2.2 million foreigners visited Antalya, up 10% from the same month last year.

