Turkey's Antalya hosts 120,000 int’l golfers in 2018

Golf tourism is a developing market for Turkey, says the head of International Association of Golf Tour Operators Turkey.

AA | 10.12.2018 - 15:42..
Turkey’s Mediterranean resort city of Antalya has hosted some 120,000 golfers from 30 countries in 2018, an official said on Monday.

GOLF TOURISM IS A DEVELOPING MARKET

International Association of Golf Tour Operators Turkey and Antalya Golf Sports Club President Cahit Şahin told Anadolu Agency that there are currently 16 golf courses in the Belek town. Şahin dubbed the golf tourism as a developing market for Turkey. It created €125 million added value for Turkey, he said, adding, an international golfer spent around €1,000 in Turkey.

Turkey's Antalya hosts 120,000 int’l golfers in 2018

Golf tourism in Turkey begins in September and runs through the end of May, the head of the club said. Mentioning around 60 million amateur golfers in the world, Şahin said Turkey attracts international golfers with its tournaments when cold weather prevails Europe, especially the northern Europe.

