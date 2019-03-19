taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.47655
Euro
6.2218
Altın
1309.03
Borsa
105530.84
Gram Altın
230.405

Turkey's appeal on detention going to ECHR

Rights court agrees to hear Turkey’s appeal on the detention of Selahattin Demirtaş, who faces terrorism-linked charges.

AA | 19.03.2019 - 15:34..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) is set to hear Turkey’s appeal on the detention of an opposition leader accused of terrorist links, according to Turkish Justice Ministry on Tuesday.

HE WAS  ARRESTED ON TEROR-RELATED CHARGES

The ministry said the ECHR will reevaluate its ruling last fall that former opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) co-leader Selahattin Demirtaş should be released, as his detention had exceeded a “reasonable period.” "On 18 March 2019 the Grand Chamber Panel accepted the Government’s and the applicant’s request that the case be referred to the Grand Chamber," the court said in a separate statement on Tuesday.

Last November, the court ordered Demirtaş’ release, claiming his detention had been extended on insufficient grounds. In November 2016, Demirtaş and 12 other HDP lawmakers were arrested on terror-related charges. Demirtaş remains in custody pending trial.

The Turkish government has accused the HDP of being linked to the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU. In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Karakola saldırı hazırlığındaki terörist öldürüldü

Karakola saldırı hazırlığındaki terörist öldürüldü

284
Prens Selman zor günlerden geçiyor

Prens Selman zor günlerden geçiyor

44
Chloe, Serdar Ortaç'tan bebek aldırdı

Chloe, Serdar Ortaç'tan bebek aldırdı

89
Fransız Bakan ABD zorbalığına tepki gösterdi

Fransız Bakan ABD zorbalığına tepki gösterdi

39
Dolmuşçular Marmaray istemiyor

Dolmuşçular Marmaray istemiyor

282
Mesut Özil ve Amine Gülşe düğün alışverişinde

Mesut Özil ve Amine Gülşe düğün alışverişinde

34
Kıbrıs'ta dostluk maçı krizi

Kıbrıs'ta dostluk maçı krizi

45
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir