Turkey’s Canal Istanbul gets ministry nod on environment

Environment and Urbanization Ministry approves a report on the environmental impact of the Canal Istanbul megaproject.

AA | 17.01.2020 - 13:38..
Turkey’s Canal Istanbul gets ministry nod on environment

The Environment and Urbanization Ministry Friday approved the report on environmental impact of Turkey’s planned megaproject, Canal Istanbul, an official said.

Canal Istanbul is one of Turkey's most strategic megaprojects, which is meant to reduce potential risks posed by ships carrying dangerous goods through the Bosphorus Strait.

THE CANAL WILL HAVE THE CAPASITY OF 160 VESSELS A DAY

The 45-kilometer (nearly 28-mile) canal, which will be built west of the city center on the European side of Istanbul province, is projected to have a capacity of 160 vessel transits a day.

Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said the megaproject got the approval of the ministry.

Turkey’s Canal Istanbul gets ministry nod on environment

Previously, Kurum stressed that the ministry approached the air, water, forests, soil, green areas, lakes, sea and ecological balance of Istanbul with a strategy to protect the environment and nature.

During the process of preparing the report, municipalities, academicians, environmental specialists, institutions and NGOs had been present at the meetings.

