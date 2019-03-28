taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey's Central Bank raises swap sale limits

Lenders’ limits will be 30 percent of their pre-determined Foreign Exchange and Banknotes Market transaction limit.

28.03.2019
Turkey's Central Bank on Thursday increased the transaction limit of total swap sales which have not matured in the Turkish lira currency swap market.

THE MOVE AIMS TO BOLSTER RESERVES

Lenders’ limits will be 30 percent of their pre-determined Foreign Exchange and Banknotes Market transaction limits, up from 20 percent for non-matured transactions, according to a statement from the Central Bank.

On Monday, the limit was raised to 20 percent from 10 percent.

Murat Birinci   |28.03.2019
