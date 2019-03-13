Turkey's Competition Board investigating Google

Turkey's competition authority opened an investigation Tuesday on claims that tech giant Google uses abusive tactics against rival companies.

GOOGLE ABUSED ITS DOMINANT POSITION IN THE MARKET

"The Competition Board concluded a preliminary analysis on [the behavior of] Google," said an official announcement.

The claim under investigation is that Google abused its dominant position in the market to highlight its local search services in a way that would exclude rival companies.

The investigation includes Turkish Google Reklamcılık ve Pazarlama Ltd., Google International LLC, Google LLC, Google Ireland Ltd., and Alphabet Inc., it added.