Turkey's Competition Board investigating Google

Board says claims of Google's abuse of dominant market positions are sufficient for investigation.

AA | 13.03.2019 - 09:33..
Turkey's competition authority opened an investigation Tuesday on claims that tech giant Google uses abusive tactics against rival companies.

GOOGLE ABUSED ITS DOMINANT POSITION IN THE MARKET

"The Competition Board concluded a preliminary analysis on [the behavior of] Google," said an official announcement.

The claim under investigation is that Google abused its dominant position in the market to highlight its local search services in a way that would exclude rival companies.

The investigation includes Turkish Google Reklamcılık ve Pazarlama Ltd., Google International LLC, Google LLC, Google Ireland Ltd., and Alphabet Inc., it added.

