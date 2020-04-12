taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey’s coronavirus death toll reaches 1,101

So far, a total of 2,965 have recovered and been discharged from hospital, the health minister said.

Turkey on Saturday reported 95 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,101.

"TURKEY IS HAVING SERIOUS SUCCESS IN TREATMENT"

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 52,167 as 5,138 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, sharing the ministry's link for daily updates of coronavirus figures.

"The number of cases is predictably increasing with the rise in the number of tests being conducted," he said, adding that there has been no increase in the number of patients in intensive care.

He also said 33,170 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests hitting 340,380.

Turkey makes quick diagnoses and starts treatment in the early stages, he added. "Turkey is having serious success in treatment. The real success is to be protected from the virus," he said.

Turkey is currently treating 1,626 patients in intensive care units, according to ministry figures.

