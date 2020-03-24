taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey’s coronavirus death toll reaches to 37

Turkish Health Minister announced that a total of 239 new cases were confirmed.

AA | 24.03.2020 - 08:41..
Turkey’s coronavirus death toll reaches to 37

Turkey confirmed seven more deaths from coronavirus late on Monday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 37.

More than 20,000 coronavirus tests have been done so far on people suspected of contracting the virus, and 293 tested positive in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of infections to 1,529, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

"STAY HOME"

In a news briefing earlier Monday, Koca said most of the victims in Turkey to date have been elderly, with two age 50-60, one age 91, and all the others older than 61.

Urging young people to not be complacent, however, he added on Twitter: "You’re not excluded from the epidemic. Slow down your lives. Don’t enter risky environments. Don’t take the risk home. Stay home.”

Turkey’s coronavirus death toll reaches to 37

While most victims of the virus worldwide have been older, health officials fear they may have contracted it from younger carriers who may be asymptomatic.

