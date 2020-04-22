taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 2,259

Turkish Health Ministry Fahrettin Koca said that the country registered 4,611 more coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Turkey on Tuesday confirmed 119 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 2,259.

NEARLY 15,000 CIRIZENS WERE TREATED

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 95,591, as 4,611 more people tested positive for the virus, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

So far, a total of 14,918 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus, with 1,488 discharged on Tuesday alone, the ministry added.

A total of 39,429 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 713,409.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey’s 3rd batch of medical supplies arrives in UK
Equipment expected to be delivered to hospitals across the country throughout the day.
Turkey to take measures against disease during Ramadan
According to the circular, events, as well as tents where people gather for iftar, which may attract large groups of people, will not be allowed during the holy month of Ramadan.
Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 50,000 mark
On Monday, President Vladimir Putin said the situation remains difficult as the virus has spilled over from Moscow to all 85 regions of Russia.
Colombia thanks Turkey for medical aid
The country has nearly 3,800 cases and 179 deaths from the epidemic while 711 people have recovered so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
