Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 908

According to the latest data from the health ministry, the total number of registered cases surpasses 42,282 in the country as 4,056 more people test positive for the virus.

Turkey confirmed Thursday that 96 more people died from the coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 908.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 42,282 as 4,056 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told on Twitter.

MORE THAN 2,000 WERE DISCHARGED FROM THE HOSPITALS

So far, a total of 2,142 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Koca said.

He also said 28,578 tests were conducted on Thursday, with the overall number of tests hitting 276,338.

Turkey is currently treating 1,552 patients in intensive care units.

Koca noted that despite the rising number of tests, the rate of daily rise in the number of cases is dropping, and he urged everyone to continue to stay home.

