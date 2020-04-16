taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey’s coronavirus deaths toll rises to 1,518

Minister Fahrettin Koca said that 4,281 more people test positive for the virus.

Turkey on Wednesday confirmed 115 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,518.

NEARLY 6,000 PATIENTS WERE RECOVERED

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 69,392 as 4,281 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

So far, a total of 5,674 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Koca said.

He also said 34,090 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 477,716.

Turkey is currently treating 1,820 patients in intensive care units, according to Koca.

