Turkey's crude oil imports up 78,30% in 2019

Turkey's crude oil imports increased by 78,30 percent to 2,3 million tons in February 2019 compared to the same month of 2018, according to a report released by the country's energy watchdog on Friday.

OIL IMPORTS HAVE INCREASED

The country's overall imports of oil products increased by 22.6 percent in February to 3,4 million tons compared to February 2018, Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority said.

Output of oil refinery products increased by 65,8 percent to 2,5 million tons. In addition, diesel and gasoline production was up by 83 percent and 41 percent, reaching nearly 849 thousand tons and 431 thousand tons, respectively. In February, total fuel sales rose by 2,7 percentto 2 million tons compared to the same month last year.