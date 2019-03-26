taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey's crude oil imports up in January

It's been reported that the country's crude oil imports increased by 48.1 percent in January.

AA | 26.03.2019 - 12:48..
Turkey's crude oil imports increased by 48.1 percent to 2.2 million tons in January 2019 compared to the same month of 2018, according to a report released by the country's energy watchdog on Tuesday.

GREAT RISE IN OIL IMPORTS

Moreover, the country's overall imports of oil products increased by 18.4 percent in January to 3.1 million tons compared to January 2018, Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) said. The production of oil refinery products increased by 26.7 percent to 2.3 million tons. In addition, diesel and gasoline production was up by 7 and 13.9 percent, reaching nearly 816,000 tons and 447,000 tons, respectively.

In January, total fuel sales fell by 7.9 percent to 2 million tons compared to the same month last year.



