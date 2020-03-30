Turkey's death toll from coronavirus rises to 131

As many as 23 more people died of coronavirus in Turkey in the past 24 hours, according to the country's Health Ministry on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 131.

TOTAL NUMBER REACHED TO 9,217

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 9,217, as 1,815 more people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry.

A total of 105 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the announced data, which said 568 patients were being treated at intensive care units.

Also, 9,982 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours and the number of total tests carried out so far stood at 65,446.