Turkey’s death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,376

A total of 37,535 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 750,944.

Turkish health minister said on Wednesday that coronavirus epidemic in Turkey is under control and added that as long as measures are followed he does not expect a new wave of infection in the country.

Turkey confirmed 117 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,376.

16,477 PATIENTS HAVE BEEN DISCHARGED

The total number of registered coronavirus reached 98,674, as 3,083 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said at a news conference following Coronavirus Science Board meeting.

So far, a total of 16,477 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus, with 1,559 discharged on Tuesday alone, the minister added.

"As long as measures are followed, we do not expect a new wave of coronavirus in Turkey," he said, adding that with 2.3 percent. Turkey is among countries with the lowest death rates compared to number of positive cases.

The rate of intubated coronavirus patients dropped from %58 to %10 in the country, he noted, stressing that this shows Turkey's success in the treatment of the disease.

"The gradual transition to the normalization process during and after the Eid-al-Fitr [the celebration after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan] depends on the strict implementation of the announced measures," he added.

