Turkey's death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,491

Turkey on Thursday confirmed 115 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 2,491.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 101,790, as 3,116 more people tested positive for the virus, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

"NONE OF THE TESTS DONE BY CHANCE"

So far, a total of 18,491 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus, with 2,014 discharged on Thursday alone, the ministry added.

A total of 40,962 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 791,906.

"Today we are in a better condition than yesterday. We came to this point with a total of 791,906 tests, with none of them done by chance,” said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

"To detect possible infections due to contact, screenings were done for each diagnosis," he added.