Turkey's death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,491

According to the Turkish Health Ministry's latest data, country registered 3,116 more coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 101,790.

Turkey on Thursday confirmed 115 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 2,491.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 101,790, as 3,116 more people tested positive for the virus, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

"NONE OF THE TESTS DONE BY CHANCE"

So far, a total of 18,491 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus, with 2,014 discharged on Thursday alone, the ministry added.

A total of 40,962 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 791,906.

Turkey's death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,491

"Today we are in a better condition than yesterday. We came to this point with a total of 791,906 tests, with none of them done by chance,” said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

"To detect possible infections due to contact, screenings were done for each diagnosis," he added.

Turkish plane draws national flag in sky to celebrate April 23
National Sovereignty and Children's Day is a public holiday commemorating the foundation of the Turkish Grand National Assembly on April 23, 1920.
Turkey marks April 23 Children's Day
President Erdoğan congratulated the 100th anniversary of the Turkish parliament on Thursday.
Turkey to send medical aid to Palestine
Coronavirus test kits, masks, special clothing and other basic equipment will be provided to the Health Ministry of Palestine, a statement said.
Turkish police seize 700,000 illegally produced masks
On April 5, Turkey started distributing free face masks to citizens to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country.
