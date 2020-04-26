Turkey's death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,706

Turkey on Saturday confirmed 106 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 2,706.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 107,773, as 2,861 more people tested positive for the virus, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

"THE RATE OF POSITIVE TESTS HAS BEEN DECRAEASING"

So far, a total of 25,582 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus, with 3,845 discharged on Saturday alone, the ministry added.

“The number of discharged people is 984 more than the number of new patients," said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca in a tweet. "The rate of positive tests has also been decreasing," he added, urging the public to follow lockdown measures.

A total of 38,308 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 868,565, according to the ministry.