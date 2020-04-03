Turkey's death toll from coronavirus rises to 356

As many as 79 more people died of the coronavirus in Turkey in the past 24 hours, the Turkish health minister said on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 356.

2,456 OTHERS TESTED POSITIVE

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 18,135, as 2,456 more people tested positive for the virus in a day, Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter.

A total of 415 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the announced data, which said 1,101 patients were being treated at intensive care units.

Also, more than 4,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours and the number of overall tests carried out so far stood at 125,556.