Turkey’s death toll reaches to 1,198

Turkey on Sunday registered 97 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,198.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 56,956 as 4,789 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, sharing the ministry's link for daily updates of coronavirus figures.

"THIS FIGHT WILL BE WON AT HOMES"

So far, a total of 3,446 have recovered and been discharged from hospital, Koca said. He also said 35,720 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests hitting 376,100.

Turkey is currently treating 1,665 patients in intensive care units, according to the figures.

Koca highlighted the decline in the number of cases in intensive care units. “As we do more tests, we predictably detect more cases and isolate them. We’re strong in treatment,” he added. “But this fight can’t be won in hospitals, but in homes,” Koca stressed, referring to the continued need for people to self-quarantine at home to stem the virus' spread.