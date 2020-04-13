taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7167
Euro
7.3515
Altın
1684.69
Borsa
96470.97
Gram Altın
363.272
Bitcoin
44961.5

Turkey’s death toll reaches to 1,198

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that the total number of coronavirus cases reaches 56,956, as 4,789 more people test positive for coronavirus.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey’s death toll reaches to 1,198

Turkey on Sunday registered 97 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,198.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 56,956 as 4,789 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, sharing the ministry's link for daily updates of coronavirus figures.

"THIS FIGHT WILL BE WON AT HOMES"

So far, a total of 3,446 have recovered and been discharged from hospital, Koca said. He also said 35,720 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests hitting 376,100.

Turkey is currently treating 1,665 patients in intensive care units, according to the figures.

Turkey’s death toll reaches to 1,198

Koca highlighted the decline in the number of cases in intensive care units. “As we do more tests, we predictably detect more cases and isolate them. We’re strong in treatment,” he added. “But this fight can’t be won in hospitals, but in homes,” Koca stressed, referring to the continued need for people to self-quarantine at home to stem the virus' spread.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish security forces to penalize violators of curfew
The weekend curfew, effective from Friday at midnight for 48 hours in 31 provinces, however, is being largely followed. Turkey has a population of 82 million.
Turkey falls silent after curfew imposed
Interior Minister had made an announcement late Friday and said 31 major cities will be on lockdown.
British gov't thank Turkey for medical aid
Turkey sent masks, N95 masks, and protective suits to UK on Friday.
Coronavirus patients in intensive care on decline
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said: "Scientists from 6 universities also agree that this is the result of measures and the treatment."
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Süleyman Soylu'nun istifa kararına Kılıçdaroğlu'nun ilk yorumu
Süleyman Soylu'nun istifa kararına Kılıçdaroğlu'nun ilk yorumu
1021
Bahçeli, Süleyman Soylu kararından memnun
Bahçeli, Süleyman Soylu kararından memnun
370
Sokağa çıkma yasağı bitti, yine kuyruklar oluştu
Sokağa çıkma yasağı bitti, yine kuyruklar oluştu
358
Rize’de bir vatandaş, Soylu için intihara kalkıştı
Rize’de bir vatandaş, Soylu için intihara kalkıştı
193
Doğu Perinçek'ten Süleyman Soylu yorumu: Aynı gemideyiz
Doğu Perinçek'ten Süleyman Soylu yorumu: Aynı gemideyiz
86
Virüslü olduğunu saklayanlara kızdı: Utanmayın evde kalın
Virüslü olduğunu saklayanlara kızdı: Utanmayın evde kalın
21
Kayseri'de 14 katlı bina karantinada
Kayseri'de 14 katlı bina karantinada
13
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir